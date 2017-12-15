Dirk Nannes reveals spot-fixing practices in Bangladesh Premier League

Dirk Nannes said that everybody knew about the spot-fixing practices. (Source: BCB Website) Dirk Nannes said that everybody knew about the spot-fixing practices. (Source: BCB Website)

Former Australian pacer Dirk Nannes has opened up about his experiences with spot-fixing in the Bangladesh Premier League in the wake of the allegations surrounding the Ashes Test in Perth. “The Bangladesh Premier League, that was the interesting one,” Nannes told ABC Radio on Friday. “The first time there were owners who’d come along. The owners weren’t allowed on the ground, but there would be a team manager going to the owner and saying, ‘What are we doing next’, then going to the coach. The security guys were saying enough was enough. But it just kept going on. The owners were sitting there on the phone. The owners were demanding that they be in constant touch with the coach because that’s why they bought the team.”

The 41-year-old has played in a number of T20 leagues around the world apart from playing one ODI match and 17 T20Is for Australia. He played for the Sylhet Royals in the BPL. Nannes said that security personnel were completely incapable of controlling what went on. “There were a few games I watched on television when I played in the Bangladesh Premier League, and you could hear the players on the ground yelling at the batsman because you saw it was flat-out wrong. The security guys knew it, the guys on the ground knew it, everybody knew it,” said Nannes, “The spotters were people up in the crowd. They’d have a microphone in the cuff of their shirt, and 10 mobile phones around their waist. Anytime something happened, they’d lift their sleeve and speak into the microphone, and have time to do whatever they were doing. Security couldn’t do anything except kick them out. Actually in Bangladesh, they couldn’t even do that.”

But Nannes also expressed his doubts over the allegations of fixing and corruption in Australia. “I may be being naive, because from my opinion, everyone I played with in Australia has always gone 100 percent to win the game. You’re talking about those satellite tournaments where there’s not as much professionalism is in the game. We talk about that Sunstory, some of the Australian players are getting five million or more. They’re talking about 60 grand? Then you’ve got to split it. [Players] would never go anywhere near that.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd