Dipika Pallikal’s ‘private pool’ is out of this world, even Hardik Pandya wants to know where it is

Dinesh Karthik’s wife Dipika Pallikal is travelling with the Indian cricket team. (Source: Instagram) Dinesh Karthik’s wife Dipika Pallikal is travelling with the Indian cricket team. (Source: Instagram)

Indian cricket team, currently touring West Indies for a five-match ODI and an only T20I series, is accompanied by their families for the short tour. Dipika Pallikal, wife of wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, took to Instagram and posted a photo of her enjoying some personal time in a swimming pool. She wrote, “Travelling with the husband can be a tough job.”

All-rounder Hardik Pandya asked the Indian squash player that where is the pool located. In her reply to Hardik, Dipika said, “I have a private pool in our villa! Come, I’ll serve you some nimbu Pani [lemonade] also 😉”

Pallikal, who was the first Indian squash player to break into top-10 in PSA women’s ranking, is currently ranked 19th.

A post shared by Dipika Pallikal Karthik (@dipikapallikal) on Jun 29, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

Leading 1-0 in the five-match ODI series, team India play West Indies in the third one-day international on June 30 in Antigua while the fifth match will be played at Kingston on July 6. Dinesh, who scored 94 runs against Bangladesh in India’s second warm-up match in the Champions Trophy, is yet to get a game in the ongoing tour.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd