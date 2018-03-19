Dinesh Karthik slams a last ball six to help India beat Bangladesh by four wickets, watch video

Dinesh Karthik slammed a six off the last ball to win the match and the series for India. (Source: Screenshot) Dinesh Karthik slammed a six off the last ball to win the match and the series for India. (Source: Screenshot)

Dinesh Karthik capped off a sensational run chase for India against Bangladesh with a six off the last ball that helped them cross their target of 167. They beat Bangladesh by four wickets and in the process won the Nidahas Trophy. Karthik had come in to bat in the penultimate over of the innings with India needing 34 off the last 12 balls. He faced only eight balls scored 29 runs and became the match winner.

Karthik took strike after the struggling Vijay Shankar was caught out at long-on and managed to cross over. He had managed to hit a boundary off the previous ball which meant that India needed five runs off the last ball. Soumya Sarkar, who kept it tight throughout the over, pitched this one full and outside off and Karthik simply picked it up and put it over extra cover.

He held his bat up triumphantly and was smothered by his teammates seconds later. The Bangladesh players, who were on the brink of what would have been one of their most famous wins in recent history, slumped down on the ground. They had India at the ropes right until the time Karthik came out to bat.

