Nidahas Trophy win one of the best nights of his life, says Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik turned India’s finisher on Sunday and won the Nidahas Trophy by hitting a six off the final ball and beating Bangladesh by four wickets. His unbeaten 29-run inning of just eight balls got India over the line in what seemed like a victory for Bangladesh. This also enabled India to maintain their perfect record against Bangladesh in T20Is.

Explaining his feelings after taking India to the win, Karthik posted a photo on Instagram and captioned that “it was one of the best nights of his life.” Karthik came in when India needed 34 runs off 12 balls and were staring at a defeat.

“Probably one of the best nights of my life. Nothing comes close to crossing the finish line for your country..” he wrote on his Instagram after the win.

In his previous Instagram post, Karthik had wished to finish the tour in style and he managed to do exactly the same. He hit his first ball for six, followed it with a four and then again hit for six. His eight balls read — 6, 4, 6, 1, 0, 2, 4, 6.

Karthik will now join the Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League which begin from April 7. He has been named the captain of the two-time champion franchise.

