Dinesh Karthik replaces injured Wriddhiman Saha for third Test against South Africa

Dinesh Karthik will join the Indian team for the third Test. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Dinesh Karthik will join the Indian team for the third Test. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

BCCI’s All-India Senior Selection Committee has announced Dinesh Karthik as the replacement for injured Wriddhiman Saha for the third and final Test against South Africa. Karthik will fly down to South Africa and join the rest of the Indian squad before the third Test, the Indian cricket board revealed in its statement. This will be the first time in eight years that Karthik will return to the Test side.

Wriddhiman Saha suffered an upper left hamstring tendon injury during training on Thursday, January 11. This resulted in Virat Kohli resting him for the second Test as Parthiv Patel was included in the side for the match at Centurion. However, Saha did play the first Test at Capetown where he had a mediocre outing with scores of 0,8 in both the innings. With gloves, the 33-year-old was exceptional as he overtook MS Dhoni’s record of most dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Test match by completing 10 catches in Cape Town.

Meanwhile, the BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor Saha’s progress and help him recuperate.

