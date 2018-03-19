Dinesh Karthik is ready for whatever situation comes, says Rohit Sharma

Dinesh Karthik hit a last-ball six to help India win the Nidahas Trophy. (AP Photo) Dinesh Karthik hit a last-ball six to help India win the Nidahas Trophy. (AP Photo)

Dinesh Karthik was upset for not being sent at higher in the batting order in India’s chase against Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy final on Sunday. India had been long looking for player who could fit at number four and Karthik was one of the front-runners. But on Sunday, he batted lower than number six.

India captain Rohit Sharma later explained the reason for sending Karthik down the order. Though he had batted much higher in previous matches, Rohit said that they needed his skills and experience at the end to finish the game against Bangladesh.

“When I got out, I went and sat in the dugout and Dinesh was quite upset that he didn’t bat at No. 6,” Rohit said. “But I told him: ‘I want you to bat and finish off the game for us, because whatever skill you have, it will be required in the last three or four overs’. That is the only reason he was not batting at No. 6 in the 13th over when I got out. He was upset with that, but he’ll be quite happy now how he finished off the game.

“I have to go back to the kinds of shots that he has in his books – it suits him to finish off games at the death where you have to use that one fielder that is inside the circle – either fine leg, or mid-off or short third man. He can always play those ramp shots which he played in the end to Rubel Hossain. He knows that. I thought Mustafizur [Rahman] would bowl probably the 18th and the 20th overs, and we wanted an experienced guy to handle him. We knew he would come out with his offcutters and Dinesh probably would have been a better choice at that point.”

Rohit was praised Karthik nature as a player. He said that though Karthik did not play many games in South Africa, whenever he gets an oppportunity, he has performed and the innings against Bangladesh will do a world of good to his confidence. Rohit asserted that Karthik is an ideal guy to have in the team.

“He was with us on the previous tour in South Africa and didn’t get much game time,” Rohit said of Karthik. “To do what he did today will give him a lot of confidence going forward. Most important thing he has is belief in himself. Whatever situation comes, he’s ready – whether he bats up the order or down the order. That’s the kind of guy we need in our team.”

Karthik was quick to grab that opportunity. He scored 29 off just 8 balls and hit a six off the final ball to help India win against Bangladesh. Now, there will be question of selection when regular wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni returns to the team. Dhoni, 36, is still very much an integral of the Indian team and producing finishes in limited-overs. Karthik knows how difficult it is to stay in the team and, before the final, mentioned that one bad series could see a player out of team.

