Dinesh Karthik got some crucial runs for himself as well as the team: Virat Kohli

India bounced back in fine fashion as they registered a convincing six-wicket win over New Zealand in the second ODI to level the series 1-1. Chasing a modest total, India rode on fifties from Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan to overhaul the target in 46 overs. India captain Virat Kohli was pleased with the win and lavished praise on Dhawan and Karthik.

“Pretty good game for us today, exactly what we spoke at toss time. We thought the wicket will play slower during the day, and better during the evening. That’s how it was. Bowlers were really clinical today and fielders as well. Both those guys are coming along nicely (Bhuvi and Bumrah). They know they’re going to start more often than not. Today, with the wicket being slow, it was heartening to see them getting wickets in conventional ways.

Dhawan has been playing really well. He’s striking the ball really well. He’s pretty confident at the moment. Dinesh as well, getting some crucial runs for himself as well as the team. I look forward to challenges. We spoke about bouncing back, and we have bounced back here today. Would look to play similar sort of cricket in Kanpur as well,” Kohli said at the post-match presser.

Karthik, who remained unbeaten on 64, was happy to spend time in the middle and get some runs under his belt. The right-hander walked in at No 4 and stayed there right till the end. He credited Ravi Shastri and Kohli for another successful comeback.

“I would like to think so (that the form is getting better). It is important to spend as much time in the middle. It was even more important for me to be there when we won the match and I am happy that I was able to do that. Maybe I took a little more time but with confidence the runs will flow. So far so good (on the comeback). I have had a lot of demons to fight and these things happen inside you. In the end lot of credit to Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli. Afternoon it (the surface) was okay, when the ball was new it was coming on and when it got scuffed up the odd ball was turning. I am not able to put it exactly to what I am feeling. I have got a good score and need to take confidence from this match to win more matches,” Karthik said at the end of the match.

The foundation of the win, however, was laid by Bhuvneshwar Kumar who bowled fine spells with both new and old ball. The seamer returned with a three-wicket haul and was adjudged man of the match for the clinical spell.

“That’s my nature (being calm and confident), never try to change that. The focus is to replicate what I practice, during the match. Whenever I bowl with the new ball, I try to swing it. It didn’t happen today, so I was focused on bowling in good areas. When you’re confident, things get easier. Thanks to management, they keep motivating me. I’m not a muscular guy. If you compare to last couple of years, I feel much stronger when it comes to fitness,” Kumar said at the presentation ceremony.

Losing captain Kane Williamson, who won the toss and elected to bat first, felt that 230 were not going to be enough on the pitch and credited India bowlers for a tight display.

“It was one of those surfaces that if you could get a score on the board, and then squeeze, then you can make life difficult, but 230 wasn’t enough. We weren’t good enough at the top. Credit to India the way they bowled. Their opening spell put us under a lot of pressure. Lot of positives from our middle order to take us to that total. Need to play a lot better to beat these guys. Surface wasn’t easy to play fluently. De Grandhomme played nicely. Would have been nice to have had a few more to defend. We certainly came here with high hopes. We put in a much better performance in Mumbai, not so much today. Need to play much better come Kanpur,” said Williamson.

