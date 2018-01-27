Latest News
  • Dinesh Karthik fills in for Parthiv Patel: India benefit from new rule

Dinesh Karthik fills in for Parthiv Patel: India benefit from new rule

Dinesh Karthik, who has not played a Test since January 2010, kept wickets in the final session after Patel injured his right index finger.

By: PTI | Published: January 27, 2018 11:52 pm
India vs South Africa, Ind vs SA, Dinesh Karthik, Parthiv Patel, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Dinesh Karthik (R) kept wickets on the fourth day of the third Test for India. (Source: AP)
Related News

India on Saturday benefited from the new rule allowing a substitute to keep wickets when Dinesh Karthik donned the gloves in place of an injured Parthiv Patel on day four of the third Test against South Africa.

Karthik, who has not played a Test since January 2010, kept wickets in the final session after Patel injured his right index finger.

The rule that came into effect last October allows a substitute fielder to keep wickets in case of an injury but needs approval from the umpires.

Patel, who is not part of the ODI and T20 squad, will have his x-ray done later on Saturday. India won the third and final Test by 63 runs to pull one back in the three-match series.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

When I was kidnapped, I only hoped that I will survive. Thankfully I did, but so did the bad times 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table