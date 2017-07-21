Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of first Test against India

Dinesh Chandimal is suffering from a bout of pneumonia. Dinesh Chandimal is suffering from a bout of pneumonia.

Ahead of the three match Test series against India, home side Sri Lanka have been dealt a severe blow as skipper Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out action due to a bout of pneumonia. According to a report in The Sunday Time Sri Lanka Chandimal is set to miss the first two Test matches which will be held in Galle and Colombo, respectively – after being infected with pneumonia. However, team manager Asanka Gurusinha claimed that he was definitely out of the first Test.

“We were actually only told late last night – the blood Test came a bit late. He’s got pneumonia. He was admitted to hospital this morning at 9 am, and he’s definitely out of the first Test. “The doctors have advised us this morning to say: ‘Finish the first Test’ and they’ll advise us afterwards. If they tell us he needs another week to recover, that’s it. We can’t do anything.” said Asanka Gurusinha and added, “Most probably the captain is going to be Rangana, because for now it’s just one Test, and he has done the job before,” Gurusinha said. “But we haven’t worked everything out. We will sit down and do that this afternoon.”

