Dinesh Chandimal named as Sri Lanka Test captain, Upul Tharanga to lead in ODIs, T20Is

Dinesh Chandimal has been named Sri Lanka’s new Test captain while Upul Tharanga will take over in the limited-overs (ODIs and T20Is). Sri Lanka Cricket Board’s announcement comes one day after Angelo Mathews stepped down from the post following a 3-2 defeat at home to Zimbabwe in the five-match ODI series.

Chandimal had served as vice-captain and led the shortest format in the past while Tharanga has led the ODI team in Mathews’ absence.

Speaking during a press conference, Mathews said, “Yes, there have been significant poor performances, and I’m humble enough to accept it. In the past also there were instances where I wanted to step down but I didn’t want to let the team down at that time, mainly because there were no replacements. The team’s interests supersede the individuals. Now there are candidates to take over, and I’m sure they will be more successful than me. I also wanted to give my successor time to build a team for the 2019 World Cup.”

Chandimal said he hoped to have Mathews around for a while yet, helping the team go forward as a player. “I’m very thankful for the job that Angie [Angelo Mathews] has done for us. Captaincy is not an easy job. He’s a match-winner for us, and I have huge hopes that he will continue to be one in the coming years as well.”

Sri Lanka will be playing a one-off Test against Zimbabwe from Friday, July 14.

Sri Lanka squad for one-off Test: Dinesh Chandmal (captain), Upul tharanga (vice captain), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dimuth Karunarathna, Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratna, Rangana Herath, Dilriwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara

