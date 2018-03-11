Dinesh Chandimal gets two-match suspension for over-rate offence

Dinesh Chandimal has been suspended from his side’s fixtures against India and Bangladesh on March 12 and March 16 respectively. (Source: AP) Dinesh Chandimal has been suspended from his side’s fixtures against India and Bangladesh on March 12 and March 16 respectively. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been suspended from his team’s upcoming two games in the Nidahas T20 Trophy after being found guilty of a “serious over-rate offence” in Saturday’s match against Bangladesh in Colombo.

Chris Broad of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Chandimal’s side was ruled to be four overs short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.5.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to serious over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for the first two overs and 20 per cent per additional over their side failed to bowl in the allotted time, while the captain receives two suspension points,” said the ICC in a statement.

As two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player, Chandimal has been suspended from his side’s fixtures against India and Bangladesh on March 12 and March 16 respectively, while each of his players have received a fine of 60 per cent.

Chandimal pleaded not guilty to the offence, and Broad announced his decision following a hearing that took place today afternoon. The hearing was attended by the match officials and the Sri Lanka cricket team management.

If Sri Lanka commit another serious over-rate breach in a T20I within 12 months of this offence with Chandimal as captain, it will be deemed as a second offence by him and he will receive between two and eight suspension points.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah has also received a 20 per cent fine of his match fee, while each of his players have received 10 per cent fines after their side was ruled to be one over short.

“This was as per Article 2.5.1, which deals with minor over-rate offences.”

If Bangladesh commit another minor over-rate breach in a T20I within 12 months of this offence with Mahmudullah as captain, it will be deemed as a second offence by Mahmudullah and he will face suspension.

Mahmudullah pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearin

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App