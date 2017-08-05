Dinesh Chandimal calls for injury replacements

Dinesh Chandimal is back for the Second Test against India. (Source: AP) Dinesh Chandimal is back for the Second Test against India. (Source: AP)

Sri Lankan skipper, Dinesh Chandimal has called for a new implementation of a rule where substitutes can take the field when injuries occur in the first hour of a Test match. Stating that there should be a rule where the replacement can bat and bowl Chandiaml said that it should be allowed when an injury occurs within the first 60 minutes of play.

In an interview with The Daily Observer, he said, “Asela got injured in the first session itself and we badly missed him throughout out the match, I am not saying this because our team would have been benefited but in future also all other teams, if meet this situation, would welcome it.”

Meanwhile, it may be recalled here that Chandimal was given permission by the ICC to use an inhaler during the second Test, after recovering from a bout of pneumonia. “I am much better. Thanks to the ICC they gave permission for me to use the inhaler, and that will help me breathe properly,” Chandimal had said.

Earlier, before the second Test, Chandimal said, “We trained for three days all the players are in a good state of mind,” Chandimal said. “I go into every match hoping to win. I have that determination and I have good players as well.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd