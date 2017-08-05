Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis keep Sri Lanka in the fray

Sri Lanka ended third day’s play at 209/2 in second innings. (Source: AP) Sri Lanka ended third day’s play at 209/2 in second innings. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka found resistance in the second innings of the second Test against India in Colombo when Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne’s batting heroics anchored them to 209/2 at stumps after being enforced a follow-on by Virat Kohli. Earlier, in the day Sri Lanka began the proceedings from their overnight score of 50/2 but fall of wickets at regular intervals pushed them on backfoot and they were eventually bundled out for 183 in first innings. Ashwin in the process scalped a five-wicket haul, his 26th in Test cricket.

Mendis went on to score his third Test hundred before getting out for 110 while Karunaratne remained not out on 92 on day three. Here’s what pundits and experts have to say about the day’s proceedings.

India need to get breakthroughs early tomorrow. Still a difficult wicket if you are just in. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 5 August 2017

India havent struggled so long for a wicket in series yet. Lankan batsmen finally showing gumption, making contest somewhat competitive — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 5 August 2017

International match hai ya mazaak. No contest at all. #INDvSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 5 August 2017

understand the lack of quality and skill but there can’t b any justification for the lack of heart n attitude, disappointing. #INDvSL — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) 5 August 2017

‘WriddhiMan’ to the rescue. #INDvSL — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) 5 August 2017

Event full day for Kusal Mendis, got out twice n a brilliant hundred as well. #INDvSL — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) 5 August 2017

Sri Lanka’s first innings – 183/10 in 49.4 overs

Karunaratne-Mendis pship – 183* in 49.4 overs #SLvIND — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) 5 August 2017

Highest p’ships v Ind, when following-on: 209 Campbell-A Flower, Nagpur, 2000

206 Berrington-Dexter, Kanpur, 1961

178* KARUNARATNE-MENDIS — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) 5 August 2017

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd