Latest News

Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis keep Sri Lanka in the fray

Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne's batting heroics anchored them to 209/2 at stumps after being enforced a follow-on by Virat Kohli. Sri Lanka were earlier bundled out for 183 in reply to India's 622/9 (D).

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 5, 2017 7:21 pm
India vs Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, R ashwin, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Sri Lanka ended third day’s play at 209/2 in second innings. (Source: AP)
Related News

Sri Lanka found resistance in the second innings of the second Test against India in Colombo when Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne’s batting heroics anchored them to 209/2 at stumps after being enforced a follow-on by Virat Kohli. Earlier, in the day Sri Lanka began the proceedings from their overnight score of 50/2 but fall of wickets at regular intervals pushed them on backfoot and they were eventually bundled out for 183 in first innings. Ashwin in the process scalped a five-wicket haul, his 26th in Test cricket.

Mendis went on to score his third Test hundred before getting out for 110 while Karunaratne remained not out on 92 on day three. Here’s what pundits and experts have to say about the day’s proceedings.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
36
Zone B - Match 11
FT
43
Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans (43-36)
Aug 04, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
32
Zone B - Match 12
FT
31
Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas (32-31)
Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
26
Zone A - Match 13
FT
21
Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (26-21)
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
24
Live - 2nd Half
FT
15
Zone A - Match 14
Aug 05, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 15
Aug 06, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 16
Aug 06, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 17

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 