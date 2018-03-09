Dilip Vengsarkar’s claims on Virat Kohli’s selection completely false, without any basis: N Srinivasan

Former Indian cricket Dilip Vengsarkar. (File) Former Indian cricket Dilip Vengsarkar. (File)

Just a day after Dilip Vengsarkar alleged that N Srinivasan removed him from the position of Chief selector of the national selection committee for selecting Virat Kohli in the cricket team, the former BCCI chief said that the assertions made by the former Indian captain were “completely false, motivated and without any basis”.

“On whose behalf he is talking. What is his motive. Whatever it is, it is not fact. When a cricketer talks like this it is not good. His remark that I interfered in his not continuing is not a fact all. What is the point in saying it now. I didn’t interfere in selection matters. What is the interference he is talking of,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “I have respected him as a cricketer and we treated him as a national hero. I am sorry that he talks like this,” he added.

Srinivasan further said the allegation that one player was dropped in favour of another before India’s tour to Sri Lanka in 2008 was incorrect. “The allegation that one player was dropped in favour of another player who was selected for the Indian squad in the tour to Sri Lanka in 2008 which is the decision that allegedly resulted in his removal itself is not even borne out by the events in 2008 as both the players mentioned by Dilip Vengsarkar ultimately represented India in the squad in Sri Lanka,” the former Board president said.

He further pointed out that Vengsarkar was removed as the chairman of the selection committee because of his duties as vice-president of Mumbai Cricket Association. “At the AGM of BCCI in 2008, the reappointment of the selection committees and various other committees was taken up, as was the norm. At this time, Vengsarkar chose to continue as vice-president of Mumbai Cricket Association and hence could not be considered to the post in any of the selection committees.”

Srinivasan slammmed Vengsarkar for trying to create controversies out of nothing. “Now he is trying to create some controversy by suggesting that I was behind his removal when I was the treasurer of BCCI. This is totally unwarranted and defies logic. Vengsarkar continued to be the vice-president of Mumbai Cricket Association until 2010 and again in 2014,” he said.

Srinivasan further said that he has no animosity towards Vengsarkar and added that the former cricketer was benefited by some of the schemes implemented by him. “It has been brought to my attention through certain media reports that Dilip Vengsarkar, former Indian national cricketer has made some statements regarding me to the effect that his tenure as chairman of BCCI National Selection Committee was cut short by me because I did not agree with a particular decision of his in 2008. I have no animosity towards Dilip Vengsarkar, who himself was a beneficiary of the schemes initiated by me. India Cements in 1994, contributed Rs one lakh for his benefit match,” he said.

He added that he provided Vengsarkar with monetary help during a benefit match when he asked for his help. “To my recollection a large sum of money was given by Dadar Union Club (for which Vengsarkar and Sunil Gavaskar played) for its infrastructure at his request,” he said.

Dilip Vengsarkar on Thursday had claimed that his decision to back Virat Kohli in 2008 over Tamil Nadu batsman S Badrinath, led to an untimely end of his tenure as the Chief selector of the national selection committee.

(With PTI inputs)

