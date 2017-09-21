Why have an international One-Day series in the midst of monsoon, asks Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar has questioned the BCCI’s policy of allocating a one-day series during the monsoon season Dilip Vengsarkar has questioned the BCCI’s policy of allocating a one-day series during the monsoon season

Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar has questioned the BCCI’s policy of allocating a one-day series during the monsoon season and wondered why the BCCI’s Tour Programme and Fixtures Committee is making the same mistake repeatedly.

“Why have an international One-Day series in the midst of a monsoon? No wonder the matches would be interrupted by rain, thereby robbing the cricket-loving people of watching their favourite players in action. Does the BCCI’s Tour Programme and Fixtures Committee give it a thought to this obvious mistake that they are committing season after season?” , Dilip Vengsarkar questioned.

“We need to finish off all our home engagements by December-end because the Indian team is scheduled to tour South Africa in January next year, ” he added.

On the issue monsoons playing a spoilsport, Vengsarkar said, “Of late, with the extended monsoon, the domestic cricketers in India hardly get any time to prepare themselves before the season starts as early as the first week of October. I wonder why such a hurry to start the season in October and finish the season by the end of December?”.

“Why can’t the BCCI start the season by the first week of November and finish it by end of January? That I feel would be right thing to do, as it would give enough time for the teams to prepare themselves and thereby be at their best to showcase their talent. Worse, the Under-23 matches start before the Ranji Trophy. They get into the tournament with almost no match practise,” Vengasarkar inqured.

“We’ve only six months to schedule everything. If we don’t start by early October, we won’t be able to wind up all our domestic engagements before the IPL. The technical committee of the Board must’ve taken all the factors into account before drawing up the domestic schedule,” defended a BCCI member.”, he concluded.

