Difficult to play four fast bowlers in Ashes, says Josh Hazlewood

Australia have four pacers gearing up for the Ashes later this year but Josh Hazlewood feels that it will be very difficult for them to play all four of them. This becomes even more difficult after Australia coach Darren Lehmann recently said that spinner Nathan Lyon will play the first Test in Brisbane. He added that the balance of the team against England doesn’t allow Australia to play four pacers.

“The way Nathan has bowled it’s been absolutely fantastic the last couple of years,” Hazlewood was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “Just for the balance of the team it’s always handy to have a spinner there and probably only fit three quicks in.”

England will have to face a top pace battery when they get to Australia in December. But, they can find it difficult as they have an inexperienced middle order with their most experienced batsmen being Alastair Cook and Joe Root.

“(England) have got a couple of experienced guys at the top but through that middle order is a little bit inexperienced” Hazlewood said. “The earlier we can get those guys in and out in the middle the better. They’re obviously going to rely a bit on Cook and Root so there’s some quality players there so it’s going to be hard yards.”

Hazlewood is recovering from an injury and said that is a very common injury for a fast bowler. He revealed that he is recovering nicely and will be able to bowl in next two or three weeks,

“It’s just a regulation side strain, fairly common for a quick,” he said. “But it’s going along really well. It’s been a bit over two weeks now so probably another two or three weeks and start bowling.”

