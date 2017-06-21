Difficult to fit into Anil Kumble’s boots, says Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag had earlier applied for Indian cricket team’s coach job. (Source: Express Archive) Virender Sehwag had earlier applied for Indian cricket team’s coach job. (Source: Express Archive)

Anil Kumble stepping down from the post of head coach of the Indian Cricket team has taken Indian cricket by a storm. After India suffered a 180-run defeat to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final, which also ended their hopes of winning the title for the second successive time, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) met to decide Kumble’s future as the head coach.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who played for India under Kumble’s captaincy, was of an opinion that Kumble’s successor will have a tough job filling his boots. Sehwag is one of the applicants who has applied for the head coach’s job.

“I never played under him as a coach but he supported me as a senior player in my playing days. He was my senior, my captain and helped me come. I don’t know him as a coach but his performances in last one year as a coach, it will be a difficult job for his successor to replicate his success. It will be difficult for anyone to fit into his boots,” he said to UCWeb We-Media Blogger – Padampati Sharma.

In a statement after the meeting, where Kumble along with Indian skipper Virat Kohli was present, BCCI said that the former Indian spinner will not continue with his role. BCCI informed Kumble that Kohli had reservations with his style.

“I cannot comment on his coaching style but as a player or captain, no one else can perform better than him,” he added.

Team India is scheduled to play West Indies in a five-match ODI series and a lone T20 international starting June 23.

