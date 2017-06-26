Didn’t bowl that well, didn’t have momentum going in chase, West Indies skipper Jason Holder recounts horror show against India

Jason Holder bowled a horror of a final over for West Indies. (Source: AP) Jason Holder bowled a horror of a final over for West Indies. (Source: AP)

West Indies captain Jason Holder had a rather forgettable outing at Port of Spain against India. In a match when none of his players, with the exception of maybe Shai Hope, rose up to the challenge of facing a strong Indian team, Holder bowled a horror of a final over before practically surrendering his wicket during the chase. “We didn’t really bowl that well. We didn’t close out the innings well, and we didn’t have momentum going at the start of our chase,” said Holder in the post-match presentation.

Holder had won the toss and elected to bowl first. Initially, West Indies were able to ensure that openers Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan don’t score too many runs. But eventually, the two got into their groove and ended up making an opening stand of 114 runs. “I thought we were tight to their openers, but Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane are quality players, they played some good shots, beat the infield,” said Holder in the post match interview.

The match had got off to a delayed start due to rains and was reduced to 43 overs a side. Holder bowled his side’s last over. The first ball was inside edged for a single by MS Dhoni. The second was a full toss that Kedar Jadhav dispatched for a four. The next was a no-ball that was called due to overstepping. He went on to bowl two more no-balls, both of which were above the waist full tosses and that led to the ball being taken away from him. Jonathan Carter bowled the last ball. ” Today I probably struggled a little with the wet ball,” said Holder.

Shai Hope was the only man who seemed to be making an effort of chasing down the total. “I thought Shai played really well, he showed good intent, and got good support from Evin Lewis. Good to see Roston Chase coming in at the end and getting some runs as well,” he said. But the rest of the team, including Holder failed to make a mark on the West Indies scorecard. Holder went down the track against Kuldeep Yadav who went on to bowl a slower one. The West Indies captain completely missed it and Dhoni collected it behind the stumps. Holder was so far down the pitch that he didn’t even make an effort to get back despite Dhoni pausing for a moment before taking off the bails.

