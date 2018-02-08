Did a lot of work behind the scenes to get back to Aussie colours, says Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell struck six to complete his century as Australia beat England by 5 wickets. (Source: AP) Glenn Maxwell struck six to complete his century as Australia beat England by 5 wickets. (Source: AP)

After failing to make it to the Test and ODI squad for Australia during the series against England, allrounder Glenn Maxwell had lot to prove. On Wednesday, in the T20I against England, the right-handed batsman hammered a 59-ball century to take his side to a victory by 5 wickets. The 2nd T20I of the tri-series between England, Australia and New Zealand at Hobart saw the hosts clinching a crucial with Maxwell impressing with his allround performance.

The right-hand batsman struck 10 fours and 4 sixes and scored at a strike rate of 177.59. With the ball, he took 3 wickets and gave just 10 runs in his 2 overs. He was awarded the Man-of-the-Match for his performance.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Maxwell said that was disappointed about missing the Test and ODI series. “Missing out on the one-day squad and not playing any part in the Ashes, it was obviously where I wanted to be this summer. I had to do a lot of work behind the scenes and I feel I’ve done that and got back into the Aussie colours,” he said.

The 29-year old struck a six to complete his century and score the winning runs. Maxwell said he wanted Alex Carey to score the winning runs. “I told (batting partner) Alex Carey to get a two because I didn’t have that much left, but he got a single and said ‘there you go mate, good luck’, It was nice to get one over the rope and finish the job,” he said.

The luck favoured the middle-order batsman as he was dropped on 40 and then survived a claimed diving catch from Jason Roy. Speaking about the decision that went in his favour over the catch, he said, “I couldn’t really tell but there was obviously a lot of the ball showing from where we were. Obviously, the third umpire is there to do his job and he obviously saw the ball… some part of it touching the ground.”

Australia have won both their matches in the tri-series, against a formidable New Zealand and England side. “For us to start the series the way we have has been outstanding We haven’t had a lot of success in T20 cricket for the last few years,” Maxwell said.

