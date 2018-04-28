Diana Edulji turns down BCCI’s lifetime achievement award

Diana Edulji also said that she is grateful to the members of the awards committee for considering her “worthy of this prestigious honour”. (Source: Express Archive) Diana Edulji also said that she is grateful to the members of the awards committee for considering her “worthy of this prestigious honour”. (Source: Express Archive)

Committee of Administrators member and former India captain Diana Edulji has said that she won’t be accepting CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award conferred upon her by the BCCI on Saturday. Edulji, in a statement released shortly after BCCI’s announcement of the 2016/17 list of lifetime achievement awardees, said that it won’t be appropriate for her to accept the award while she remains a member of the CoA.

“Since I am a member of the Hon’ble Supreme Court appointed committee of administrators of the BCCI, I do not think it is appropriate for me to accept this honour at this juncture. I have discussed my decision with my family, friends and well wishers who wholeheartedly support my decision not to accept the award during my tenure as a member of the COA. In fact, I had made my decision very clear last year as well when my name was suggested for this honour,” she said.

However, she also said that she is grateful to the members of the awards committee for considering her “worthy of this prestigious honour”. Edulji had played 20 Tests and 34 ODIs in a career spanning over 17 years, taking 63 and 46 wickets respectively. The three-member panel that send the recommendations comprised eminent journalist N Ram, acting president CK Khanna and acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd