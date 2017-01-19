Dhoni, Yuvraj star as India take invincible 2-0 lead against England with thrilling win at Cuttack

Cuttack: Indian captain Virat Kohli and M S Dhoni celebrate the wicket of England batsman BA Stokes during 2nd ODI match at Barabati stadium in Cuttack on Thursday. PTI Photo by Swapan Mahapatra (PTI1_19_2017_000301A) Cuttack: Indian captain Virat Kohli and M S Dhoni celebrate the wicket of England batsman BA Stokes during 2nd ODI match at Barabati stadium in Cuttack on Thursday. PTI Photo by Swapan Mahapatra (PTI1_19_2017_000301A)

Two brilliant tons from Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni and intelligent show by the bowlers in the death overs guided India to a thrilling 15-run win in the second ODI and take an unassailable 2-0 lead over England in the three-match series in Cuttack on Thursday.

Asked to bat, India struggling at 25 for three, when Dhoni joined Yuvraj and bailed the team not just out of trouble, but also propel them to a formidable 381 for six in the stipulated 50 overs. Yuvraj smashed 150 off 127 balls while Dhoni scored 134 off 122 deliveries. The duo forged a record 256-run partnership to put their team in a position of strength from a precarious one.

In reply, England fought to the end with captain Eoin Morgan leading the chase with a swashbuckling century, only for his side to fall short narrowly at the packed Barabati Stadium.

Needing 22 off the final over, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept his nerves and conceded a mere six runs, even as triumphant skipper Virat Kohli punched his fist in the air in jubilation.

Despite being set a mammoth target, England were in the game as long as Morgan was in the middle, but bowler Jasprit Bumrah put paid to the visiting side’s hopes when he calmly ran out the England skipper in the non-striker’s end after he backed up too far.

Yuvraj was on fire from ball one and hammered 21 fours and three sixes in his career-best knock in ODIs. The southpaw, brought back into the national team, could not have silenced his detractors in a better way as got to his 14th ODI hundred, which was his first since the 2011 World Cup.

It was a typical innings from Dhoni, who took his time initially before cutting loose to tear the opposition bowlers apart. Dhoni too crossed the three-figure mark after a while with his last hundred coming way back in 2013 when he struck an unbeaten 139 against Australia at Mohali.

He ended up hammering 10 fours and half a dozen sixes, scoring his 10th ODI hundred in the process and first since handing over captaincy to Kohli.

It was raining sixes and fours especially in the last 10 overs with India plundering 120 runs. Beleaguered England were required to bat out of their skins to overcome the imposing target, which they could not.

(With inputs from PTI)

