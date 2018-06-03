Dhananjaya de Silva to rejoin Sri Lanka squad for West Indies tour after father’s funeral

Dhananjaya de Silva scored a ton against Bangladesh in February. (Source: File) Dhananjaya de Silva scored a ton against Bangladesh in February. (Source: File)

Sri Lanka top-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva, who had withdrawn his name from the squad for the West Indies tour following the demise of his father, who was shot by an unknown gunman, is reportedly set to rejoin the squad, 12 days after the incident. The right-hand batsman had earlier informed that he will no longer be a part of the squad. But according to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the 26-year-old is keen to return to the sport after his father’s funeral.

The report further adds that the middle-order batsman will not be a part of the team in the first Test scheduled for Wednesday, as he will land in West Indies on Monday. The batsman will work towards becoming available for the second Test.

Dhananjaya’s father, Ranjan, who works as a local politician, was gunned down in Ratmalana, a suburb in the capital city of Colombo, around midnight last month. The shooting took place on May 23, the evening before Silva was scheduled to fly with the remaining squad members to the Caribbean country.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play a three-Test match series against West Indies starting from June 6. The two teams are currently playing a 3-day warm-up game.

De Silva has played 13 Tests for Sri Lanka. He made a return to the side during the third Test against India at Feroz Shaha Kotla in New Delhi in December 2017, in which he scored an unbeaten ton to save the visitors from an innings defeat. De Silva also scored a century in February against Bangladesh.

