Devendra Bishoo’s five puts West Indies in control against Zimbabwe in first Test

West Indies are 88 for one in second innings after Devendra Bishoo’s five for 79 had earlier helped to skittle Zimbabwe for 159 in their first innings.

By: Reuters | Bulawayo | Published:October 22, 2017 10:02 pm
Devendra Bishoo, West Indies vs Zimbabwe, WI vs ZIM, Kraigg Brathwaite Kraigg Brathwaite (38) and Kyle Hope (32) will resume on day three of the first Test. (Source: Twitter)
Leg spinner Devendra Bishoo took five wickets as West Indies took control on the second day of the first test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club on Sunday to go to the close with a 148-run lead and nine second-innings wickets remaining.

The tourists are 88 for one after Bishoo’s five for 79 had earlier helped to skittle Zimbabwe for 159 in their first innings, with Hamilton Masakadza (42) the top scorer for the home side.

Kraigg Brathwaite (38 not out) and Kyle Hope (32 not out) will resume on day three on a wicket that is providing plenty of assistance to the spinners.

West Indies were bowled out for 219 in their first innings on Saturday as Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer took four for 64. Cremer has also claimed the lone wicket to fall so far in the tourists’ second knock when he bowled Kieran Powell for 17.

