Presents Latest News
  • “Devastating to see this” Twitter reacts to Steve Smith breaking down in Sydney

“Devastating to see this” Twitter reacts to Steve Smith breaking down in Sydney

Steve Smith broke down a number of times while apologising in front of the media for the ball-tampering incident that rocked Australian cricket.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: March 29, 2018 4:25 pm
steve smith Australian Cricket Captain Steve Smith breaks down during a press conference. (Source: AP)
Related News

Steve Smith broke down during his press conference in Sydney where he apologised for his actions during the third Test against South Africa. This was Smith’s first press interaction after he was banned by Cricket Australia for one year.

“To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket all over the world and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry. I’m sorry,” Smith said. “I take full responsibility … There was a failure of leadership, of my leadership. I’ll do everything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it’s caused.”

He could not keep control on his emotions and broke down a number of times during the press conference. Here is how Twitter reacted on seeing the former Australian captain in tears:

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket all over the world and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry. I’m sorry 