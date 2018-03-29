“Devastating to see this” Twitter reacts to Steve Smith breaking down in Sydney

Australian Cricket Captain Steve Smith breaks down during a press conference. (Source: AP) Australian Cricket Captain Steve Smith breaks down during a press conference. (Source: AP)

Steve Smith broke down during his press conference in Sydney where he apologised for his actions during the third Test against South Africa. This was Smith’s first press interaction after he was banned by Cricket Australia for one year.

“To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket all over the world and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry. I’m sorry,” Smith said. “I take full responsibility … There was a failure of leadership, of my leadership. I’ll do everything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it’s caused.”

He could not keep control on his emotions and broke down a number of times during the press conference. Here is how Twitter reacted on seeing the former Australian captain in tears:

Feel the pain he is going through. Waiting for him to come back soon and cause delight to fans across the world with his supreme batsmanship. Remember Warne served a 1 year ban for a banned substance and came back with 26 wkts in 3 tests against SL. http://t.co/u6gE93aPvM — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 29, 2018

2 out of the 3 players fronting up to the media .. Speaking honestly and in great regret .. 1 speaking through a statement on social media .. !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 29 March 2018

‘Good people make mistakes’ .. I honestly think Steve Smith & Cam Bancroft are decent guys who had a moment of madness .. they deserve a 2nd chance and hopefully get the right support around them now .. Takes a lot guts to do what they did today .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 29 March 2018

Just seen @stevesmith49’s press conference. As a parent, I’m gutted for him & his family! Shout me down if you want, but I’m speaking as a parent! It will get better mate! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) 29 March 2018

Haven’t Australia made enough of a spectacle of Steve Smith? I’m blown by what he is being put through. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 29 March 2018

Public outrage resulted in a disproportionate punishment.

Will public sympathy result in reducing the punishment? #SteveSmith #sandpapergate — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 29 March 2018

You gave us a lot of joy with the bat, Steve….it’s unfortunate and devastating to see this. Hope you bounce back stronger. #SandpaperGate #SteveSmith — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 29 March 2018

