Despite roll back, BCCI will still earn around Rs 2,500 crore

Why is this ICC’s Dubai meeting on revenue sharing extremely crucial for India?

The major agenda in the ICC meet is about abolishing what has come to be known as the Big Three model. In 2014, the then BCCI president N Srinivasan proposed that three countries – India, England and Australia – should get the major share of ICC’s revenue as they bring in the most money into the organisation. He suggested that revenue be divided as per their contribution to ICC’s kitty. As per that, India would get 20.3%, England 4.4% and Australia 2.7% – thus taking 27.4 % cumulatively of the total revenue from 2015-2023 cycle.

However, when Shashank Manohar became ICC chairman in 2015, he equated the suggestion as bullying smaller cricketing nations. It’s not as if he didn’t want India to get the lion’s share but wanted a more equitable sharing. The Indian board opposed it and even told the Supreme Court that they stood to lose thousands of crores if the new financial structure was passed.

How was it before this model?

Before 2014, ICC used to equally distribute money to all its 10 Test playing full members (US $67 million each). However, the Big Three model made it clear that those who contribute more money in ICC’s purse will get a bigger share.

How much money was to be disbursed according to Big Three model?

There are three components involved here as proposed by N Srinivasan. Firstly, every country would be distributed $62 million each from the ICC kitty. Secondly, there is a Test cricket fund of $10 million that is given to all Test playing countries except the Big Three. Through this fund, Srinivasan wanted to show that India was not being a bully and helping non-Big Three members develop game in other countries.

The bone of contention involved the second handout, namely the ‘contribution cost’. As per the Big Three model, India would get US$ 507 million (Rs 3,400 crores approx) as contribution cost from 2015-2-23. England would get US $110 million (Rs 739 crores) and Australia US$67 million (Rs 450 crores).

What is ICC chairman Shashank Manohar’s objection?

He saw the Big Three garnering a giant share as bullying, and not necessarily according to market economics. For example, smaller cricketing nations like Bangladesh and Zimbabwe would have got US$ 5 million (Rs 33.61 crores) and US$ 3 million (Rs 20 crores approx) in the eight-year cycle. In contrast, India’s number was $507 million. This discrepancy didn’t sit well with Manohar, and his view was supported by all countries except India. Manohar had once spoken of cutting 6% of BCCI revenue and distributing it among the members outside the big three. Even in this eventuality, BCCI would earn around Rs 2,500 crores.

What is BCCI’s stand?

The BCCI has argued heavily in court and outside that the new model would result in a loss of more than Rs 1000 crores. The BCCI had projected it as a loss of share but despite missing out heavy money, they will still get maximum revenue from the ICC. However, in a special general body meeting in February 2016, the members of Indian cricket board had backed Manohar’s proposal. The lone man who had opposed it was Anirudh Chaudhary, who incidentally has gone to Dubai with the joint secretary and treasurer Amitabh Choudhary after getting permission from the apex court. The main Indian contingent would comprise of the CEO Rahul Johri and Committee of Administrator (COA) Vikram Limaye.