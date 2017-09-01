Sri Lanka can still automatically qualify for 2019 World Cup: Here’s how

Sri Lanka lost the fourth ODI of the five-match series against India on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Sri Lanka lost the fourth ODI of the five-match series against India on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

The Sri Lankan cricket team have continued their dismal run in the limited overs format after they lost the fourth ODI of five-match series against India in Colombo on Thursday and this loss has denied them an ease and certainty to automatically qualify for the 2019 World Cup to be played in England. The home side were thrashed by 168 runs by Virat Kohli’s men after they failed to chase a mammoth target of 376.

Sri Lanka needed to win at least two out of the five matches against India. They would now have to wait for the West Indies to lose at least one of its upcoming matches to be able to clinch that berth. West Indies are scheduled to play five matches against England and one against Ireland before the ranking deadline.

If Sri Lanka win the last match of the series on Sunday, it will reach 88 points on the points table but that will not be enough to ensure it automatic qualification. The West Indies will be able to overtake Sri Lanka in such a scenario since it can also reach 88 points and edge Sri Lanka on decimal points if it wins its upcoming six matches, one against Ireland and all ODIs of a five-match series against England.

But if Sri Lanka lose 0-5 against India, West Indies will need to win the only match against Ireland while beat England 5-0 or 4-1 in the 5-match series.

The World Cup qualifiers will feature the bottom four sides from the ICC ODI Team Rankings, the top four sides from the ICC World Cricket League Championship and the top two sides from the ICC World Cricket League. The top two sides from the World Cup Qualifier will complete the 10-team line-up.

This is the second consecutive series loss for Sri Lanka at home. Earlier, they were defeated 2-3 by Zimbabwe. The islanders have featured thrice in a World Cup finals (1996, 2007 and 2011) and lifted the trophy in 1996.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd