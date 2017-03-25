Deodhar Trophy, India A vs India B: Dhawal Kulkarni returns with a hat-trick in India B win

Dhawal Kulkarni picked a hat-trick in Deodhar Trophy. (Source: Express Photo) Dhawal Kulkarni picked a hat-trick in Deodhar Trophy. (Source: Express Photo)

The India B fast bowler Dhawal Kulkarni bagged a hattrick in the first match of the Deodhar Trophy against India A in Vizag while defending a total of 327 runs. Kulkarni returned with a figures of 9.2-64-3 during the course of India A’s run chase. The right-arm fast bowler first scalped Deepak Hooda who was caught by Gurkeerat Mann and then removed Shardul and Siddharth Kaul with consecutive deliveries.

Parthiv Patel-led India B side had a nice day at the office when skipper along with Shikhar Dhawan demolished the India A bowling line up to smash a total of 93 for the first wicket. Later, riding on Dhawan’s hundred, India B went on to put 327/8. Apart from Dhawan’s knock, Jharkhand batsman Ishank Jaggi too chipped in with a half century while Axar Patel’s 15-ball 22 was clinical in guiding the India B side to the mammoth total.

In reply, Mandeep Singh and Mayank Agarwal began the proceedings for India A. No batsmen except for Ambati Rayudu was able to capitalise on the starts they got. Rayudu scored a fighting 92 during the chase while Krunal Pandya took on the bowling attack to score 23-ball 31 while Hooda too showed some mettle to score 46 runs in 27 balls.

Apart from Kulkarni, Karnewar too scalped three wickets while Kulwant Khejroliya and Axar Patel picked up 2 wickets each. The India A side were bundled out for 304 in 48.2 overs to hand India B a win by 23 runs. India B will now play Tamil Nadu on Sunday while India A will lock horns with the Vijay Hazare winners on Monday.

