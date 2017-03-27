Deodhar Trophy: Dinesh Karthik’s heroics help Tamil Nadu set up final with India B

During his 98-balls knock, Dinesh Karthik smashed six fours and a six. (Source: PTI File) During his 98-balls knock, Dinesh Karthik smashed six fours and a six. (Source: PTI File)

Dinesh Karthik continued his run-scoring feast as he propelled Tamil Nadu to final of Deodhar Trophy and set up a clash against India B. Karthik scored 93-runs to guide his side towards a massive total of 303 runs as the Vijay Hazare Trophy champions beat India A by 73-runs on Monday.

In his knock of 98-balls, he smashed six fours and a six as the right-handed batsman forged a 159-run third wicket stand with N Jagadeesan (71).

Chasing a target of 303, it was not going to be an easy task for India A batsmen after they lost opener Mayank Agarwal with just 31-runs on the scoreboard. However, with Mandeep Singh still in the middle, India A had their chances of bouncing back against Tamil Nadu’s bowling attack.

Mandeep fell three-runs short of his century after sharing a 72-run partnership with Ambati Rayudu, and a 35-run sixth wicket stand with Deepak Hooda. In his innings of 114-balls, he hit six fours and three sixes.

But Harbhajan Singh-led side continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. After R Sai Kishore broke Rayudu-Mandeep parternship, India A could not find their momentum back.

Tamil Nadu bowlers did a steady job as they continued to pounce back whenever India A batsmen managed to build a partnership. Rahil Shah and Sai Kishore took three-wickets apiece while Washington Sundar, Murgan Ashwin and M Mohammed had one success each. For India A, it was Shardul Thakur’s disciplined bowling where he took 3/49. While it was another poor show by India A skipper he returned with 1/57 in his eight overs spell.

Final between Tamil Nadu and India B will be played on Wednesday at Visakhapatnam. Vijay Shankar-led side lost the previous encounter against India B by 32-runs.

