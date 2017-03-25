Deodhar Trophy 2017: Shikhar Dhawan roars back to form with 128 against India A

Shikhar Dhawan hit 13 fours and three sixes in his 128-run knock. (Source: File) Shikhar Dhawan hit 13 fours and three sixes in his 128-run knock. (Source: File)

India discard Shikhar Dhawan scored his 21st List A century as India B finished 327 for the loss of eight wickets in the quarterfinal match of the Deodhar Trophy against India A. The left-handed batsman, who has been out of form, hit 13 fours and two sixes during his 122-ball knock.

Dhawan, along with skipper Parthiv Patel, forged a 93-run opening stand and a 103-run partnership with Jharkhand batsman Ishank Jaggi. Parthiv scored his 30th List-A half-century before he threw away his wicket right after crossing the fifty run mark off Siddarth Kaul.

Jaggi, who was a consistent performer for Jharkhand in the just concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, played a decend hand with Dhawan as the duo added 103-runs for the third wicket. The right-handed batsman scored 53 runs from 51 balls which had six fours and a maximum. He was stumped by Rishabh Pant while batting at 53.

Dhawan made his last international appearance in 2017 against England and was not picked for the four-match Test series against Australia. India A skipper Harbhajan Singh had a tough day against India B batsmen as he went away for 72 runs in his spell. Kaul was the most successful bowler for India A as he returned with the figures of five for 59 while Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda took two and one wicket respectively.

