Delhi add T20 title to strong season

Delhi became the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions, defeating Rajasthan by 41 runs in the final at Eden Gardens on Friday. (Picture for representation purpose) Delhi became the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions, defeating Rajasthan by 41 runs in the final at Eden Gardens on Friday. (Picture for representation purpose)

The equation at the start of the final over read: 42 runs required for Rajasthan off six balls with one wicket left. The game was done and dusted. Delhi captain Pradeep Sangwan gave part-time off-spinner Milind Kumar a bowl. Milind broke into a smile before removing Aniket Choudhary on the first delivery. Delhi became the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions, defeating Rajasthan by 41 runs in the final at Eden Gardens on Friday.

After finishing runners-up in the Ranji Trophy and winning the U-23 title, Delhi annexed the domestic T20 crown. A fantastic season rolled on. Sangwan bagged the Man of the Match award for his 2/14 in four overs. His appointment as Delhi captain ahead of the tournament created controversy. Not everyone in the Delhi cricket circles took kindly to Rishabh Pant’s – he was Ishant Sharma’s deputy in the Ranji Trophy and leader in his absence – fall in the pecking order. Chief selector Atul Wassan remained unfazed. Speaking to The Indian Express after the final, Wassan explained the whole thing. But we would come to that later.

Evening dew meant batting under lights at Eden has proved to be a tricky affair throughout the tournament. With a 5pm start, Sangwan expectedly elected to bat first after winning the toss. Gautam Gambhir got in and made 27 off 23 balls, with four fours and a six. Then Unmukt Chand, playing only his second match of the tournament, overcame a shaky start to score 53 as Delhi finished at 153/6 after 20 overs.

Rajasthan were going at a decent pace till the halfway mark, thanks to Aditya Garhwal’s fifty. But once the opener fell, the slide began. Kulwant Khejroliya tilted the balance in Delhi’s favour with two bouncers. The first one got big on Mahipal Lomror and forced him to spoon a catch down the leg side to Pant. The second saw Chetan Bist lose his balance and fell onto his stumps to be out hit wicket.

For Rajasthan, it was a piece of irony that Rajasthan-born Khejroliya did the damage. “I spotted him (Khejroliya) last year. There was so much resistance; that he isn’t from Delhi. ‘How are you picking Delhi players from outside’? But we (selectors) held firm. Gautam was on the same page with us as well, because he was developing the fast bowlers. The early crop (of fast bowlers) wasn’t working for us at all,” Wassan said.

Left-arm spinner Pawan Negi too bowled well in the middle overs, returning with two wickets. Sangwan gave credit to his bowlers after the match. “Every time, we failed to put on a big score, the bowlers stood up to be counted.” After an 18-month doping ban and recurrence of injuries, the tournament gave the left-arm-seamer an opportunity for revival.

As for Rajasthan, they missed their best player Deepak Chahar in the final due to a hamstring injury. Coming back to Delhi, Wassan said: “Removing Rishabh Pant from captaincy was a masterstroke. For T20s we just wanted to relieve Rishabh of the captaincy thing. Bringing back senior players after dropping them for a short while worked for us. This is how you motivate people. Thankfully, we found some match-winners.”

Brief scores: Delhi 153/6 in 20 overs (U Chand 53; Khaleel Ahmed 2/23) beat Rajasthan 112 all out in 19.1 overs (A Garhwal 52; P Sangwan 2/14) by 41 runs

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App