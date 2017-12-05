Delhi pollution: Smog issue needs to be addressed, says Sourav Ganguly

Dinesh Chandimal wore an anti-pollution facemask while fielding in second innings. (Source: AP) Dinesh Chandimal wore an anti-pollution facemask while fielding in second innings. (Source: AP)

The third Test match between India and Sri Lanka at New Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium has been affected by the “smog” that has created breathing problems for the visiting team. The Sri Lankan team wore anti-pollution face masks in the first innings while in second innings too skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews sported the masks. The fourth day of the match saw two seamers Suranga Lakmal and Mohammed Shami puking on the field.

Talking about the issue, former India captain Sourav Ganguly while talking to India Today said that there are issues to be addressed. The CAB president recalled one of the matches from the Ranji Trophy where a match was called off in Delhi because of smog which led to poor visibility.

“It seems it’s getting tough. I saw Mohammed Shami also struggling a bit when he bowled late in the evening today, struggling to run in like Lakmal, he struggled. Like we saw last year Bengal and Gujarat game (Ranji Trophy) was called off because of smog in Delhi, not a single ball was bowled in all four days. Definitely, there are issues, how much it is you really don’t know because we are far from it, how much the players feeling it but it is so difficult to see masks on a cricket field,” Ganguly said to India Today.

Ganguly called for better scheduling and felt it’s better to schedule a match in the capital either before Diwali or after New Year. He added that all matches need to finish on a healthy note.

“I don’t know how they breathe, how they keep running and how they play cricket because you have to breathe properly and I don’t know whether with those masks, you can do it. This needs to be taken into consideration at some stage when winter comes and Delhi gets a game, may be give Delhi a game before Diwali or after New Year or may be in the month of February and March when everything settles down. This needs to be genuinely looked at and I hope they all finish the game healthy,” Ganguly added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd