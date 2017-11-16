Thirumalai Ananthanpillai Sekar steps down as Delhi Daredevils team director

Team Director Thirumalai Ananthanpillai Sekar has stepped down from his role. (Source: BCCI) Team Director Thirumalai Ananthanpillai Sekar has stepped down from his role. (Source: BCCI)

IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils announced on Thursday that Thirumalai Ananthanpillai Sekar has stepped down from his role as team Director. Former India fast bowler TA Sekar was with the franchise since its inception and has cited personal reasons for stepping down from the respective post.

Daredevils Chief Executive Hemant Dua confirmed Sekar’s decision and said that the right-handed pacer will no longer be a part of the franchise. Dua said in a statement, “We respect Sekar’s decision. We are naturally very disappointed to not have Sekar in our midst going forward, but as a franchise we clearly understand his position.”

“Sekar was an invaluable asset to the franchise and his departure leaves a vacuum that will be difficult to fill,” he added.

Sekar, who has been with the Delhi-side from the first season of the Indian Premier League, said that he was extremely humbled by the support accorded by the GMR Group.

“It has been a very difficult decision for me to make, but it was for purely personal reasons. I am grateful for the support and understanding from the franchise. It has been an absolute privilege being part of the franchise since its inception

Earlier, former India captain Rahul Dravid had stepped down from the post of mentor after his name cropped up in the conflict of interest debate. Dravid’s decision had come right after the right-handed batsman was appointed as India U-19 and India ‘A’ head coach.

