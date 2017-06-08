Defying COA only 6 states sent response to Deloitte Report

The old guard of BCCI continued to show defiance to Committee of Administrators (COA) with only six state units filing their responses to “Due Diligence Report’ prepared by Deloitte on the functioning of these associations.

It was learnt that some of the reports were really adverse and the COA had sent a notification asking for their response way back on March 20.

But save Goa, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura, UP and Vidarbha, none of the other units bothered to send their responses.

A peeved COA sent another missive to state units asking them to file their responses by June 12, which is the final deadline.

A BCCI source present in the UK confirmed that COA has sent not one but two letters — the second one asking to furnish the details of the eligible office-bearers.

Incidentally only 12 units have responded to this diktat which was sent on May 25 to various units.

They are Vidarbha, Kerala, Hyderabad, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Services, Bihar , Mumbai.

The notification pertaining to Deloitte Report that has been accessed by PTI states: “Dear Members, This has reference to the individual emails dated 20th March 2017 by which the Committee of Administrators had forwarded the Due Diligence Reports prepared by Deloitte/ PWC/ Grant Thornton (as the case may be) in relation to your respective Associations with a request to provide your response(s) to the same.

“The Committee of Administrators once again requests the remaining State Associations to provide their response(s) to the respective Due Diligence Reports that were forwarded to them. The said response(s) should be provided at the earliest and in any event not later than 12th June 2017.”

