Defeats gave us more confidence and morale to come back strong: Dinesh Chandimal

After a poor start to the Tri-series in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka made a major turnaround in their fortunes with improved performances and are now a step away from the finals. Revealing the reason behind it Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal has said that it was the first two defeats which spurred his side to improve their performances.

Speaking to reporters, Chandimal said, “In this kind of tournament, if you lose the first two games, it’s always tough. But sometimes, it gives you more confidence and morale to come back strong.”

Commenting on the mentality of his side, he said, “As a team, we’re looking at it that way. We will have something up our sleeves as a team, and we’re hoping to get a good result tomorrow. We need to play it like any other game. We need to focus on what we can control. That’s what we’re going to do as a team.”

“We all know that Bangladesh – when they are playing on home soil – are really good as a team. They’ve played some outstanding cricket through this series, so the credit goes to the Bangladesh team,’ Chandimal added.

Reflecting on injury concerns Chandimal said, “In the last one and a half years, injuries have been a major concern for us. Once the players get injured, you can’t get the right combination. We have concerns, but the boys will come back strong.”

