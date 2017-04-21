Deep Dasgupta to be awarded in Distinguished Alumni Awards

Deep Dasgupta played in 8 Tests and 5 ODIs from 2001 to 2002 as the Indian wicketkeeper. Deep Dasgupta played in 8 Tests and 5 ODIs from 2001 to 2002 as the Indian wicketkeeper.

Former India cricketer and commentator Deep Dasgupta will be awarded for excellence in sports at the 15th Distinguished Alumni Award to be held at a city hotel on Saturday.

Dasgupta played in 8 Tests and 5 ODIs from 2001 to 2002 as the Indian wicketkeeper and he will be awarded under Distinguished Alumni Awards alongwith 11 others when the Old Students’ Association (OSA) of Hindu College, University of Delhi organizes the program.

Mayanti Langer, an Indian TV sports personality, who has hosted many tournaments including 2010 FIFA World Cup broadcast on ESPN, and 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, will be awarded the Young achievers awards.

Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Planning and Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing; Urban Poverty Alleviation, Government of India; Shri Ashok Lavasa, Finance Secretary, Government of India are to going to be Chief Guests at the felicitation ceremony.

The OSA Distinguished Alumni Awards annually recognizes Outstanding Achievers who have excelled in their respective fields and made a significant contribution to the society.

The Old Students Association (since the Centenary Celebrations in 1999-2000) has been annually recognizing its distinguished alumni in a glittering celebration that grows every year by leaps and bounds.

