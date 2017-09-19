Decision to stay in Afghanistan was based on the fact that I was going to be safe: Adam Hollioake

England’s Adam Hollioake is coaching one of the teams in Afghanistan’s Shpageeza Cricket League. (Source: Reuters) England’s Adam Hollioake is coaching one of the teams in Afghanistan’s Shpageeza Cricket League. (Source: Reuters)

Former England player Adam Hollioake is coaching one of the team’s (Boost Defenders) in the Afghanistan’s Shpageeza Cricket League wherein a suicide bombing took place last week. However, this has not deterred the former skipper from giving up on his job.

Stating his intentions of staying through the tournament, Hollioake spoke to the BBC Sport and said, “I wanted to stay until the job was done, I don’t like walking out on anything. This isn’t a Hollywood movie, this is their everyday life. I wanted to give those people the respect that they are due and that they have afforded me and not make an emotional decision.”

“You come to this part of the world and you expect it, but these guys are another level. It is an exciting time for them. They have just got Test match status and the buzz and hype around cricket in Afghanistan is off the scale. They’re the memories I will take with me. “The fact that they’re still managing to play cricket with these conditions around them shows how passionate they are.”, he said.

On the day of the suicide attack, Hollioake was present on the ground as his side was playing in the league. “The protocol is that we have three stages of security. They have to get through the first stage, which this probably was, about 100m from the ground; then there is the second stage, which is about 50m from the ground, and the final stage is about 15-20m from the ground.”, he said.

“I wanted to make an educated decision,” said Hollioake. “I needed to take all the information into account. I did that and the decision I made to stay was based on the fact that I was going to be safe.”, he concluded.

