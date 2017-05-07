Decided to go for e-auction for IPL title sponsorship, says IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla

Latest News
Rajeev Shukla said that they discussed the issue of e-auction and have decided to go with it for title sponsorship.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 7, 2017 6:28 pm
IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla on Sunday said that the issue of e-auction in the Indian Premier League was discussed with the governing body and they have decided to go for it for title sponsorship.

“Issue of e-auction discussed, IPL staff told to talk to some experts if we can do that,” Rajeev said, according to ANI. “They mentioned since it’s very segregated tender, so becomes very difficult. Still they have been told to find out from experts.”

He however confirmed e-auction for title sponsorship of the tournament. “For title sponsorship, we have decided to go for e-auction.”

This comes two days after Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy wrote to former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court RM Lodha, who has come up with various reforms in cricket, to consider e-auction as the way ahead for complete transparency.

“In my considered view, e-auctions ensure greater process control, increased transparency, shorter lead times and generate an extremely competitive price discovery environment resulting in substantial gains for the seller. The e-auction process has also been followed by the government of India for all major auctions,” Swamy wrote.

This comes during a time when India’s cricket body BCCI is looking to tender media rights for the next five-year cycle. The stakeholders last year supported the idea and had said that they were in favour of e-tender.

