Dean Jones takes dig at India’s first ODI win; faces backlash

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones faced some heat from Indian fans on social media after posting "So I see India needed a bit of rain to win that game. Ok ... bring on Game 2 @StarSportsIndia #Wearecoming #INDvAUS" on his official Twitter handle.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 18, 2017 11:04 pm
Dean Jones, India vs Australia, Australia tour of India, Virat kohli, Steve Smith, sports news, cricket, Indian Express India are playing Australia in a five-match ODI series. (Source: File Photo)
Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones faced some heat from Indian fans on social media after making a tweet about the first ODI of the five-match series between India and Australia. Jones tweeted, “So I see India needed a bit of rain to win that game. Ok … bring on Game 2 @StarSportsIndia
#Wearecoming #INDvAUS”

India won the first ODI with a convincing margin of 26 runs (D/L method) after restricting Australia to a total of 137/9 in 21 overs in a rain-affected match. Earlier, after batting first India scored 281/7 in 50 overs but Australia’s chase was delayed due to rain and they were eventually handed over a target of 164 runs in 21 overs. The visitors failed to go over the line in Chennai to give Virat Kohli-led Indian team 1-0 lead in the series.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Australia are touring India for five-match ODI series which would be followed by three T20Is.

