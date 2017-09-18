Dean Jones takes dig at India’s first ODI win; faces backlash

India are playing Australia in a five-match ODI series. (Source: File Photo) India are playing Australia in a five-match ODI series. (Source: File Photo)

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones faced some heat from Indian fans on social media after making a tweet about the first ODI of the five-match series between India and Australia. Jones tweeted, “So I see India needed a bit of rain to win that game. Ok … bring on Game 2 @StarSportsIndia

#Wearecoming #INDvAUS”

India won the first ODI with a convincing margin of 26 runs (D/L method) after restricting Australia to a total of 137/9 in 21 overs in a rain-affected match. Earlier, after batting first India scored 281/7 in 50 overs but Australia’s chase was delayed due to rain and they were eventually handed over a target of 164 runs in 21 overs. The visitors failed to go over the line in Chennai to give Virat Kohli-led Indian team 1-0 lead in the series.

So I see India needed a bit of rain to win that game. Ok … bring on Game 2 @StarSportsIndia #Wearecoming #INDvAUS — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) 18 September 2017

Australia not bein able to chase 160 in 21 overs ?? TooBad a T20 side,arent they ?? @ProfDeano — HAJI (@Tweet_Haji) 18 September 2017

Stop your schoolboy excuses..this s international cricket.. — HAJI (@Tweet_Haji) 18 September 2017

Sir you should take advice from specialists to improve your “digestion” problem 😂😂 — Vijay (@Im_VD04) 18 September 2017

Actually rain helped a lot ,we had our best t20 bowling line up playing — Sidhant Khajuria (@SidRK27) 18 September 2017

Thought without rain India would have won more convincingly 😀 — Nilesh Thite (@NileshThite) 18 September 2017

Rains are always good for the team batting second, U shud hv some cricketing knowledge to know that which I am afraid u don’t. #INDvsAUS — Varun Garg 🇮🇳 (@IamV_Garg) 18 September 2017

Australia are touring India for five-match ODI series which would be followed by three T20Is.

