Dean Jones takes dig at India’s first ODI win; faces backlash

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones faced some heat from Indian fans on social media after making a tweet about the first ODI of the five-match series between India and Australia. Jones tweeted, “So I see India needed a bit of rain to win that game. Ok … bring on Game 2 @StarSportsIndia
#Wearecoming #INDvAUS”
India won the first ODI with a convincing margin of 26 runs (D/L method) after restricting Australia to a total of 137/9 in 21 overs in a rain-affected match. Earlier, after batting first India scored 281/7 in 50 overs but Australia’s chase was delayed due to rain and they were eventually handed over a target of 164 runs in 21 overs. The visitors failed to go over the line in Chennai to give Virat Kohli-led Indian team 1-0 lead in the series.
Australia not bein able to chase 160 in 21 overs ?? TooBad a T20 side,arent they ?? @ProfDeano
— HAJI (@Tweet_Haji) 18 September 2017
Stop your schoolboy excuses..this s international cricket..
— HAJI (@Tweet_Haji) 18 September 2017
Sir you should take advice from specialists to improve your “digestion” problem 😂😂
— Vijay (@Im_VD04) 18 September 2017
Actually rain helped a lot ,we had our best t20 bowling line up playing
— Sidhant Khajuria (@SidRK27) 18 September 2017
Thought without rain India would have won more convincingly 😀
— Nilesh Thite (@NileshThite) 18 September 2017
Rains are always good for the team batting second, U shud hv some cricketing knowledge to know that which I am afraid u don’t. #INDvsAUS
— Varun Garg 🇮🇳 (@IamV_Garg) 18 September 2017
Australia are touring India for five-match ODI series which would be followed by three T20Is.
