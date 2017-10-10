Dean Jones appointed interim coach of Afghanistan

Confirming his appointment Dean Jones took to social media and expressed happiness. (Source: File Photo) Confirming his appointment Dean Jones took to social media and expressed happiness. (Source: File Photo)

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones has been appointed as the interim coach of the Afghanistan cricket team by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). Following his appointment, Jones’s first assignment will be to guide his side to the upcoming Intercontinental Cup in Hong Kong.

In a statement released, the ACB, said, “Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones has appointed as interim head coach of the Afghanistan National Cricket Team for the upcoming tour of Hong Kong for the Intercontinental Cup fixture. Both sides will consider a long-term coaching agreement after the tour of Hong Kong.”

Confirming his appointment Dean Jones took to social media and expressed happiness and wrote, “I am pleased to announce that I will be Afghanistan interim Head Coach for their Tour to Hong Kong.”

Earlier, former India manager, Lalchand Rajput was the coach of the Afghan cricket side. It was under his tenure that Afghanistan attained Test status and gained recognition for their fairly improved performances.

