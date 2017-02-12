Dean Jones, Aakash Chopra involved in Twitter banter

Aakash Chopra and Dean Jones were involved in some interesting banter on twitter. (Source: twitter/file) Aakash Chopra and Dean Jones were involved in some interesting banter on twitter. (Source: twitter/file)

The one of Test match between India and Bangladesh is at the moment going completely in the favour of the hosts. In the run up to the Test though, there was some interesting banter that went along. Former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra, who is known to be vocal about his views on matches on Twitter, was answering questions as usual from fans.

This was when one of the fans said, “Count Bangladesh out at your own peril. This could be more exciting than we all might think. What’s your take?” Aakash Chopra gave the man a tongue in cheek reply saying, “I’m expecting Bangladesh to be more competitive than Australia in these conditions. If this explains.”

I’m expecting Bangladesh to be more competitive than Australia in these conditions. If this explains 😊😉 @StarSportsIndia http://t.co/LMR5UeJNpi — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 9 February 2017

It was expected that a few Australian feathers would be ruffled by his reply and it was former Australian great Dean Jones who said “Be afraid Aakash… be very afraid…”

Be afraid Aakash… be very afraid… http://t.co/GfdOip3w80 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) 9 February 2017

India will be facing Australia in a four match Test series starting on February 23. They are currently playing Bangladesh in the latter’s first ever Test match in India. India have had a successful Test season so far. They first did a whitewash on New Zealand by beating them 3-0. This was followed by a comprehensive 4-0 victory over England in a five match Test series. India are also unbeaten in 18 Test matches thus far. Judgingg by the way they are running away with the Bangladesh Test, it looks like they might as well extend that run to 19.

