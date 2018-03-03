Dean Elgar to bat in second innings despite dislocating finger

Dean Elgar injured his finger on day three of the first Test between South Africa and Australia at Durban. (Source: AP) Dean Elgar injured his finger on day three of the first Test between South Africa and Australia at Durban. (Source: AP)

South Africa opener Dean Elgar will fight through pain and resume the responsibility of opening the batting for his side against Australia on day four of the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban. This was after the southpaw dislocated his little finger on the right hand while attempting to take a catch in the last session of play on day 3. He was immediately given medical attention and could not return on the field.

Confirming his availability on Sunday, South Africa’s assistant coach Malibongwe Maketa said, “Dean is a tough cookie. He was really keen to go back out there and to bat. There’s no concern about him. It was dislocated. It’s fine now.”

Elgar is renowned for his tough character. In the recently concluded Test series against India, he was repeatedly hit on body and even struck on the head by a deadly bouncer off Jasprit Bumrah’s delivery but showed no signs of discomfort and continued batting. Lat year in England, he was once again hit by Toby Roland-Jones and then went on to score his 8th Test century.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Elgar had a successful outing as he picked up the important wicket of Steve Smith to help his side claw back into the match. In his spell of 3 overs, he gave away 10 runs and picked up one wicket. The game between South Africa and Australia has tilted in the favour of the visitors after the KAngaroos ended day 3 on 213/9 with a lead of 402 runs.

