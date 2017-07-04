Dean Elgar epitomises South African cricket, says coach Russell Domingo

Russel Domingo believes that Dean Elgar will have no problem in executing the role as captain. (Source: AP) Russel Domingo believes that Dean Elgar will have no problem in executing the role as captain. (Source: AP)

South Africa coach Russel Domingo said that stand in captain Dean Elgar “epitomises South African cricket.” Domingo was speaking ahead of South Africa’s first Test against at Lord’s. Dean Elgar will lead the side in the absence of Test skipper Faf du Plessis, who had to stay back in South Africa for family reasons.

“He is a gutsy player,” said Domingo according to the official website of Cricket South Africa, “He epitomises South African cricket to the tee. I’m excited about working with him for the next couple of days as captain.” Du Plessis is expected to lead the side in the remaining three matches but Domingo believes that Elgar will have no problem in executing the role. “He is going to try and take over and run with a lot of what Faf has instilled in the side, but be his own man, and try to make decisions that he feels will be in the best interests of the team on the day. I’m excited to see what he brings. It’s a big plus for us that we can have another prospective captain in the group and another player taking his game forward to the next level of leadership.”

Domingo had confirmed earlier that he has reapplied for the position of South Africa’s coach. He said that this series will be an opportunity to strengthen their credentials for reaching the summit of the ICC Test rankings. “We want to win, that is the bottom line,” said the South Africa, “We set ourselves certain goals a year ago that we want to achieve in Test match cricket and we are determined to tick those boxes. To do that you have to play good cricket; you have to follow the processes, you have to absorb pressure and you have to counterattack in certain stages. We are very process-driven but we have the end-goal of winning the series and to improve our standing in Test cricket. We want to develop our brand in Test cricket and still try to find out what the best combination is.”

