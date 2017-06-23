Deadline for coach application extended till July 9: BCCI

BCCI extended the deadline to apply for the post of Head Coach till July 9. BCCI extended the deadline to apply for the post of Head Coach till July 9.

The deadline for applying for the position of Head Coach of team India has been extended till July 9. This was after the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) stated that it wanted a broader pool to choose from.

In a statement released to the media, the BCCI said, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the timeline for submission of applications for the post of ‘Head Coach’ for India Men’s Cricket Team. The candidates who have applied earlier need not re-apply and will be included in the final list of applicants. The last date for submission of applications is hence extended to the 9th of July, 2017.”

The release also stated that the candidates should be available for interview in person or via video conferencing by next week. With the process being extended by 16 days it means that more candidates can drop in their hat into the ring. This decision to extend the date to July 9 also means that the coach will be appointed before the Sri Lanka series begins.

Meanwhile, the CAC will also be looking carefully at all the candidates to ensure another fiasco like the Anil Kumble saga does not ensure. Several names like Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput and Ravi Shastri have been doing the rounds.

