DDCA to get ‘Best Overall Performance Award’ of BCCI

Delhi and District Cricket Association has been named for the ‘Best Overall Performance Award’ by the BCCI for the consistency shown by its senior and junior teams in both men and women, its Court Appointed Administrator said on Tuesday.

“DDCA is pleased to hear that BCCI has conferred this State Association with the ‘Best Overall Performance Award’ for the consistency of both the Senior and Junior teams in both the Men and Women’s formats,” Justice (Retd.) Vikramjit Sen said in a release.

“Talented DDCA players Mr. Tejas Baroka and Mr. Jonty Sidhu have also been recognized as the highest wicket taker (Under 23) and highest scorer (under 19) respectively which is laudable. Congratulations to the talented players of DDCA who have made this Award possible,” Justice Sen said.

“My experience at the helm of DDCA for the last 16 months has reaffirmed the need of judicial intervention in streamlining the affairs of sports bodies. The reforms set in motion by the Hon’ble Supreme Court and Hon’ble High Court of Delhi have brought in results, which were the need of the hour,” he added.

Justice Sen appreciated the efforts made by the members of Cricket Affairs Committee, the selectors, coaches, managers and other support staff appointed in support of the domestic teams.

“I appreciate the efforts of the Cricket Affairs Committee that comprised of Madan Lal, Sunil Valson, Amita Sharma, Syed Saba Karim and G.S Vivek, the Selectors, Coaches, Managers and other support staff appointed in support of the domestic teams. The efforts of employees of DDCA cannot be lost sight of.”

“This Award is testament to the fact that anything is possible and redeemable, if the foremost concern for any State Association is to nurture cricket and cricket alone.”

