DDCA doesn’t deserve to host India vs South Africa Test match

The DDCA, if fails to get all clearance, then it might lose the fourth India South Africa Test. (Source: Express File) The DDCA, if fails to get all clearance, then it might lose the fourth India South Africa Test. (Source: Express File)

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) shouldn’t be allowed to host the final Test between India and South Africa. The association doesn’t deserve it.

Former India all-rounder Kirti Azad has described the DDCA as an “illegal squatter”. It’s for the honourable court to judge the validity of the allegation, but from the administrative point of view, the cricket body has become a joke. The BCCI so far has been a little lenient, notwithstanding the fact that it had set the November 17 deadline for the DDCA to fix the issues. Pune has been picked as the alternate venue to host the fourth Test. The switch should have been made straightaway. A section of the sports officials in our country should be spoken to the language they understand. The errants must be taught a lesson.

On the face of it, the DDCA is bugged by the tax issue. It has defaulted on entertainment taxes in excess of Rs 24 crore to the Delhi government. But there’s a lot more to it than meets the eye. The association didn’t file its balance sheets for the last two years and thus missed out on the BCCI grant of Rs 30 crore this term. President Sneh Bansal is under probe for allegedly “round-tripping” Rs 1.55 crore of the DDCA fund. Also, a bank account of the cricket association is frozen. To be precise, the DDCA has become a cozy club of a handful of people, sacrificing democratic practices.

Move to the cricket side of the affairs. At the start of the season, three DDCA officials, vice-president Chetan Chauhan, joint-secretary (sports) Anil Jain and a director Ashok Sharma, gave three separate lists of probables for the Ranji team. Then, Ishant Sharma was left out of the Ranji squad because he “didn’t answer the call or responded to the text message” from the chief selector. Ajay Jadeja’s resignation as the Delhi coach followed. He quit because his “opinions didn’t matter” to the DDCA.

Little wonder then that the Delhi government has suggested the BCCI to act tough. “The DDCA is an affiliate (of the BCCI) and as things stand, the DDCA should be suspended,” a three-member panel set up by the government reportedly observed. The DDCA has taken legal recourse as a last resort and the Delhi high court will have the final say on Feroz Shah Kotla’s Test future. But once again, the DDCA is not fit to host the game. They shouldn’t be awarded the World T20 matches also.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App