DDCA can’t pay coach KP Bhaskar salary as he is member

There seem to be no end to Delhi and Districts Cricket Association’s (DDCA) troubles as the controversial body now cannot pay its senior team coach KP Bhaskar his salary due to the bylaws of its constitution.

DDCA’s current account has only Rs 15 lakh while the amount due to its employees run into Rs 50 lakh.

Bhaskar was appointed Delhi senior team coach at a salary of Rs 23 lakh but now they have realised that he is a voting member of DDCA. Since DDCA is registered under Registrar of Companies (ROC), a member is not entitled to any financial benefits.

“We have come to know that KP Bhaskar is a member of the association. There is no provision to pay remuneration to the members of the association. We have written to the RoC (Registrar of Companies) seeking permission to at least pay a part of Bhaskar’s salary,” DDCA treasurer Ravinder Manchanda told PTI on Sunday.

When asked why DDCA did not check the facts about Bhaskar’s membership which prevents him from any financial benefits, Manchanda said that the prerogative was with the former Delhi stalwart to disclose all the relevant details after he was issued an appointment letter.

“It was Bhaskar’s responsibility to divulge all the relevant details and he ought to have told us that he is a member of DDCA,” Manchanda said.

It must be noted that Bhaskar’s predecessor Vijay Dahiya received his salary as he was never a member of the DDCA.

An identical problem arose when Sanjeev Sharma was appointed the coach for 2013-14 season. The former medium pacer was also a member of the association.

Bhaskar had been appointed coach by the panel selected by Justice Mukul Mudgal. The panel had Chetan Chauhan, Sidharth Sahib Singh, Salil Seth to name a few.

Meanwhile, Manchanda also spoke about the prevailing financial situation of DDCA as it nears bankruptcy.

“We have not yet been able to pay the salary of our staff for the month of December. We need at least Rs 50 lakh to pay the salaries and the current a/c has Rs 15 lakh. In the current scenario, unless BCCI can pay us the grant, we will not be able to pay salary to our staff. We have to move a plea to the court so that our staff can be paid their salaries,” said Manchanda.