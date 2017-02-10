Day one: Of bonding and bondage

Vijay and Kohli put on 154 runs for the third wicket. Earlier, Vijay and Pujara added 178 for the second wicket. PTI Vijay and Kohli put on 154 runs for the third wicket. Earlier, Vijay and Pujara added 178 for the second wicket. PTI

If only marriages went as smoothly as Indian partnerships rolled along on Thursday. A maniacal laughter and a very sheepish face perfectly caught the story of the day of Indian domination. Both came from Bangladesh players. Both revolved around DRS decisions. The laugh was from Shakib Al Hasan after the players just about decided against reviewing a Pujara caught-behind decision where the ball flew well clear of the bat down leg, and the glum visage belonged to Mushfiqur Rahim after the big screen showed that the ball had hit the sweet spot of Kohli’s bat and not his pad.

Perhaps, Rahim thought that in light of Kohli’s ridiculous form, he should be given out if he didn’t connect with the middle of the bat. Both replays made the urge to review look silly but both made sense in their own way- desperation may be but something had to be done to break the Indian partnerships.

Shakib’s self-effacing laugh came early on in the day when Bangladesh had already removed KL Rahul and had to contend with M Vijay-Pujara combo, who now have 5 hundred-plus partnerships and a tally of 852 runs from 9 games at an average of 94 this home season. It was a short ball that sailed well down leg and Rahim had flung to his left to take it rather smartly. Excitement racked up immediately. The slip fielders, the bowler, the gully, the covers … everyone nearly came together but they just about decided against the review. As the replays showed up their close-escape, Shakib, who was in the slips, started shaking in laughter. And clapping vigorously. He then started to run towards the gully and started to high-five.

Vijay and Pujara are such a contrasting pair of characters that it always amuses to see them develop a Hayden-Langer kind of partnership. With this 178-run stint, they now have four partnerships over 150 in their career. The contrast in characters gets reflected in the running between the wickets which continues to throw up some comical misunderstandings.

Bangladesh bowlers had little reason to celebrate on the first day. PTI Bangladesh bowlers had little reason to celebrate on the first day. PTI

Vijay was on 35 when he had second doubts about a single after watching Kamrul Islam Rabbi make a diving stop at square-leg. By the time he thought about retreating to the closest safe spot, Pujara had already rushed past him and so he fled to the other side. Waiting for the ball was the teenager Mehdi, who somehow managed to fluff the take and Vijay was home safe.

It doesn’t always come across in the television, but Vijay is one of the more “weirder” characters (an adjective used by his friends and by those in the cricket circles when he was growing up). Adventurous, humorous (though his Tamil humour gets lost in this set-up), and a man who has made his own rules in life, and lives by it. Pujara is anything but weird, a sincere schoolboy, who has passed uncomfortable adolescence to a kind of youngster that sanskari Alok Nath would be proud of. One of these days, someone needs to cajole out of them about what exactly they talk in the middle or even off the field.

Contrasting pairs

Apparently, they get along famously well, opposites attract and all that jazz, one guesses. “We are totally different characters in the dressing room because we don’t think the same way but once we go in the middle, we enjoy the company and enjoy each other’s success. It’s great honour to move along with him and pick his brains,” Vijay would gush at the end of the day.

Barring that run-out moment, they both gelled really well again on Thursday. Pujara repeatedly went down the track to drive the spinners while Vijay cut and pulled the seamers to disarray. The former Australian captain Ian Chappell had once raved about how he enjoys watching Pujara bat to spin and it’s understandable why that is the case.

Of all the Indian batsmen, he is the one who uses the width of the crease—both forward and back —really well. Often, he rushes out, but also equally presses back to punch and tap, making the job of the slow men really tough. His dismissal was a flash back to his past when he suddenly, against the run of play, pushed loosely at a delivery that straightened from the offspinner Hasan and got an edge that Rahim grabbed on second attempt.

Vijay soon made his hundred, and was bowled trying to paddle, but by then the pair had put India on the path to ascendancy, and passed the baton to Kohli-Rahane.

It was always going to be interesting to see these two bat. Kohli in sublime form, Rahane coming off an injury and also, after showing a slightly-strange approach against England spinners. And of course, that pressure of keeping out a guy who has just hit a triple ton.

It seems apt to use an old line that one had used for Sachin Tendulkar to describe Kohli’s batting these days. ‘Watching him bat these days, is almost like watching a re-run of one’s favourite TV show.’ The cover drive, the on-drive, the cut and the furious running between the wicket invokes a sense of familiarity, which in this case, breeds not boredom but respect. There is a remarkable ability not to over-extend himself even in midst of a great form. Only the intent varies according to the match situation; Thursday was the day to accelerate to hammer home the advantage and he did exactly that, without making it look frenetic. The shots kept flowing, so did the singles, and by the end, he had sailed past the hundred.

Rahane chose wisely to play himself in. Against England spinners, he had retreated so far back inside the crease that he had almost pigeon-holed himself into disaster. While day two would reveal whether he has changed his technique in this series, he did what was required of him yesterday- defended compactly, tapped around for singles, got on to the front foot more, and finished off in style against the new ball with cuts and pulls.

It was a dreamy kind of day for India – runs on board already, and all the time to press in for the kill.