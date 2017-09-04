Day one was one of the hardest Test match cricket days I’ve ever had, says Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon picked up four wickets on day one but admitted that it was one of the toughest periods of Test cricket he had played. Nathan Lyon picked up four wickets on day one but admitted that it was one of the toughest periods of Test cricket he had played.

After losing the first Test against Bangladesh, Australia has fought back impressively in the second Test. Nathan Lyon has once again led the charge and on day one picked up four wickets. However, the off-spinner admitted that it was a tough challenge to bowl to the Tigers at home and he was tested physically.

According to a report in cricbuzz, after the end of day’s play, Lyon said, “That’s up there with the hardest Test match cricket days I’ve ever had.” and added, “This would be my 69th Test match and I don’t think I’ve been tested like that physically. The pitch was pretty good, to be fair, there’s not much spin there at all. I think I bowled four straight ones early and all hit the pads. (The heat) is just one of those things. This is why we do pre-season. You want to test yourself in the hardest conditions and see how you react.”

“They played well. Sabbir and the skipper, they batted really well, they took the game on, they played some brave cricket. You’ve got to give credit where credit’s due. They played some good shots. But at the end of the day I was pretty proud of our bowlers’ efforts to go out there and keep fighting all the way through to the 90th over. As I said before, that was the hardest conditions I’ve ever had. The wicket’s not really doing much, there’s not much spin, there’s no bounce. So to challenge the Bangladesh batters as much as we could, I thought it was a pretty good day to be honest.”, Lyon said.

