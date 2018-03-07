Day-night Test will boost fans’ interest: BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary to COA

India haven’t played a single day-night Test match. (Source: Reuters) India haven’t played a single day-night Test match. (Source: Reuters)

India, as cricket’s biggest power, should play the lead in terms of hosting day/night Tests, for it is imperative to regain fans’ support here for the longest format of the game, BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in an email to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) head Vinod Rai while stressing on the need to host a pink-ball game. Choudhary has written the letter after Rai had come down hard on the BCCI acting secretary for planning to hold a day/night Test in October against West Indies without keeping the CoA and other office-bearers in the loop.

Choudhary has also mentioned that among MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar — the five most experienced cricketers in the Indian team — have played 1855 limited-overs matches, including the IPL, and a vast majority of those under lights. So adjusting their body clock to a new timing for day/night Tests shouldn’t be a problem.

Rai, in his email, had said that the proposal to host the day-night Test should be put on hold till detailed discussions are held, including with the players, who would have to get “accustomed to a new timing”.

The BCCI acting secretary has given a strong rebuttal to the CoA’s claim that he didn’t keep the Supreme Court-appointed Committee and the other cricket board office-bearers in the loop, while planning to host a day/night Test during the next home season. Choudhary has said Rai’s comment wasn’t “supported by facts”.

India and Bangladesh are the only ICC Full Member nations not to feature in a day/night Test yet.

And the acting secretary wrote: “If anything, India as the tallest and foremost cricket nation should actually have been leading the way considering the country is perhaps impacted most acutely by loss of spectator support for Tests, as demonstrated earlier.” Choudhary added: “I had recommended that we would request the Tour, Programs and Fixture Committee to take a call accordingly on the subject and the same was done since that is part of the process for executing such policy decisions.”

On the players’ body clock issue, Choudhary wrote: “… with the cumulative ODI/T20I/IPL figures of only five top players such as MS Dhoni – 566 (318/89/159), Virat Kohli – 414 (208/57/149), Rohit Sharma – 413 (180/74/159), Shikhar Dhawan – 260(102/31/127) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 202 (86/26/90) mounting to a mammoth 1,855 matches, an overwhelming majority of which were night matches, the issue of body clocks of players is adequately addressed,” Choudhary’s letter said.

About the day/night Test, Choudhary’s email to Rai also stated: “… your major contention that the undersigned was taking ‘policy decisions’ without taking all stakeholders in the loop is clearly not supported by facts and perhaps you were not made aware of the relevant records.”

Choudhary clarified he was just taking forward a ‘policy decision’ that had been unanimously agreed upon at the BCCI working committee meeting on June 24, 2016. “…the undersigned was actually only trying to take a step forward in executing a policy decision which had been unanimously taken at the BCCI Working Committee meeting held on 24th June 2016 where day-night matches with pink ball were introduced for the first time in Duleep Trophy with the express and stated purpose of using the said experience to have one of the home Tests in 2016-17 season converted to a day-night Test match,” the acting secretary wrote.

