Day-night Test is a step into the unknown: Stuart Broad

England seamer Stuart Broad has claimed that the first ever day-night Test match against the West Indies at Edgbaston might be a step into the unknown and he did know what to expect. This will be the first in England to be played with a pink ball.

Speaking at the sidelines of an event, Broad said,”This week, we are stepping into the unknown. I don’t know what to expect. I’ve tried to speak to a few people – obviously, the Australians are a bit different because they have played day-nighters with a different ball. The county lads said it’s not shined up very well at all, it’s gone really soft really quickly. It’s given bounce for the spinners but not really turned.”

Stating that the series against West Indies is a big series for England, he said, “This is the first Test of the series – it’s quite nerve racking,” Broad said. “You’re playing something that is completely unknown to you. I think it really opens up the series to start with.

Broad also revealed that the West Indies’ warm-up match at Derby put them in an advantageous position. “It looked like they had a great week with the pink ball. They have probably had more experience than us – they played in Dubai against it recently – so you could almost say they have an advantage having played a pink-ball game this week, going into the first Test. Whereas we are having one training session under lights and that is the only time we’re getting.”

Putting in a word about the batsman, Broad concluded by saying, “It is going to be really interesting and I think every batsman will be praying they don’t come in at that twilight period to face their first ball because you want it to be as normal as possible when you first get to the crease,” Broad noted. “As a team, we’ll have to try and make sure we have batsmen ‘in’ during that period because you could lose three or four wickets and it could cost you the Test match. Whoever is in – whoever is 30 not out, or 70 not out – will be getting a telling off if they get out.”

